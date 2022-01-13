News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » At Vamika's 1st Birthday Party

At Vamika's 1st Birthday Party

By Rediff Cricket
January 13, 2022 08:59 IST
Vamika

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned one on Tuesday, January 11.

Virat Kohli

The family is in a bio bubble since Kohli is playing for Team India in the Test series against South Africa, but Anushka confirmed that Vamika's birthday was perfect in every manner.

Anushka took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her daughter's first birthday party.

Vamika

She can be seen raising a toast with Kohli in one photograph, while in the other she is seen playing with Vamika.

Anushka wrote, 'The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one...The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are).'

 
Rediff Cricket
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

