At Vamika's 1st Birthday Party

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned one on Tuesday, January 11.

The family is in a bio bubble since Kohli is playing for Team India in the Test series against South Africa, but Anushka confirmed that Vamika's birthday was perfect in every manner.

Anushka took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her daughter's first birthday party.

She can be seen raising a toast with Kohli in one photograph, while in the other she is seen playing with Vamika.

Anushka wrote, 'The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one...The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are).'