Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Paris Olympics

Asian Games: India win Hockey gold, qualify for Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 17:52 IST
Hockey India

A dominant Indian men's hockey team thrashed defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold medal after nine years and qualify for next year's Paris Olympics in Hangzhou on Friday.

 

The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition in Jakarta, thus won their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition.

India's other gold medals came in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok.

Harmanpreet Singh (32nd, 59th minutes) scored a brace through penalty corners, Amit Rohidas (36th) also sounded the board from a set-piece, while Manpreet Singh (25th) and Abhishek (48th) found the net from field efforts to register the famous victory for India.

Seren Tanaka converted a penalty corner for Japan in the 51st minute.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
