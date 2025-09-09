HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
You cannot win without aggression, says Suryakumar

September 09, 2025 14:52 IST

Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Suryakumar Yadav said India will not hold back on their aggression in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India kick-off their Asia Cup campaign with the Group A match against the UAE on Wednesday.

"Aggression is always there on the field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win," Suryakumar said during the tournament-eve captains' press conference in Dubai when asked whether the players will dial down the aggression against Pakistan.

Responding to the same question, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said, "If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don't give anyone any instructions."

Suryakumar said his team is in a good place after undergoing extensive practice sessions.

"We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It's will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup," he said.

UAE, coached by Indian coach Lalchand Rajput, will be the underdogs but Suryakumar did not want to underestimate the host side.

 

"They are playing exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in the tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup," he said.

Asked whether India would look to experiment in the opening game, Suryakumar replied in the negative.

"When you play a format you need to know how good is your preparation. Why mend something that isn't broken? If something has given us results why would we need to change that aspect separately," he said.

