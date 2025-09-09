HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pant Stumps Fans With Outdoor Salon Pix

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 09, 2025 05:30 IST

The star cricketer shared photographs of him having a haircut under a tree, one of his favourite childhood memories.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant reminisced about childhood haircuts under a tree. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/X
 

In a candid social media interaction that struck a chord with fans, dashing Rishabh Pant took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing cherished moments from his early years.

Recounting his humble beginnings, Pant asked his followers to share experiences of opting for a trim under the shade of trees instead of the closed confines of a neighbourhood salon. Unsurprisingly, his followers flooded the comment section with sweet and fun memories of a simpler childhood.

Pant, who has emerged as a symbol of resilience and determination following the horrific car accident that nearly ended his career, has made it a point to set aside time for activities that bring you joy even if they seem trivial.

The 27-year-old southpaw sustained multiple injuries in the December 2022 crash, but has since demonstrated remarkable courage and discipline during a lengthy and demanding recovery process.

Two years after the accident, Pant made a stunning return to elite cricket and was part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In the recent Test series against England, he stood tall as a beacon of resolve and fortitude, battling through injuries to deliver a string of gutsy, crowd-pleasing knocks that underlined his value to the side.

