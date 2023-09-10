News
Why Shreyas Iyer is missing in action against Pakistan?

Source: PTI
September 10, 2023 15:13 IST
Shreyas Iyer out of Pakistan clash with back spasm

Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/X (formerly Twitter)

India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Sunday ruled out of the marquee Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm.

 

Iyer had made a comeback from a back surgery in India's Asia Cup opener on September 2. It was his first competitive game in close to six months.

"Shreyas Iyer had a back spasm during warm-up today," read a BCCI update.

Iyer's unavailability allowed India to accommodate a fit again K L Rahul, who last played in the IPL before undergoing a thigh surgery.

Both Iyer and Rahul have also been named in India's World Cup squad but questions marks remain over their match fitness as they are back after a long injury lay-off. 

Source: PTI
Asia Cup 2023

