HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PCB claims Pycroft 'apologised' to Pakistan cricket team

PCB claims Pycroft 'apologised' to Pakistan cricket team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 17, 2025 21:03 IST

x

Andy Pycroft

IMAGE: The Pakistan Board also claimed that the ICC would be investigating its complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft. Photograph: ICC/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday claimed that match referee Andy Pycroft apologised to its national team for prohibiting the handshake between the Indian and Pakistan players during their Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan, who delayed their departure for the game against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday to protest the ICC's refusal to remove Pycroft, claimed that the Zimbabwean had apologised for his actions on Sunday.

"ICC's controversial match referee Andy Pycroft has apologized to the manager and captain of the Pakistani cricket team. Andy Pycroft had prohibited the captains of both teams from shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match," the PCB said in a statement on X.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's action. Andy Pycroft termed the incident on September 14 as a result of miscommunication and apologized," it added.

The Pakistan Board also claimed that the ICC would be investigating its complaint against Pycroft.

"The ICC has expressed its readiness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct during the match on September 14," it stated.

 

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that the decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistan players was a gesture to express solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people.

The ICC has defended Pycroft insisting that he did no wrong and went completely by the book.

After the fresh statement from the PCB, a source in the world body said the apology was only for the "miscommunication."

"...and the ICC will only conduct its investigation when the PCB furnishes further evidence as to what was Pycroft's fault," the source said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan Finally Reach Dubai Stadium After High Drama
Pakistan Finally Reach Dubai Stadium After High Drama
India Sweat In The Nets; Pakistan Continue To Protest
India Sweat In The Nets; Pakistan Continue To Protest
India Won't Accept Asia Cup From Pakistan's Naqvi
India Won't Accept Asia Cup From Pakistan's Naqvi
'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'
'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'
'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!
'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Want To Bid For These Modi Gifts?

webstory image 2

India's 75 Plus Politicians...

webstory image 3

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday0:19

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday0:38

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV