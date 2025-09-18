HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We'll be good against..' Agha issues warning to India

'We'll be good against..' Agha issues warning to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 18, 2025 01:53 IST

x

'We got the job done but we still need to improve our batting in the middle order. That's been a concern and something we need to work on. Apart from that, we did a good job.'

Agha

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Salman Agha plays a shot during their Asia Cup match against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on Wednesday admitted that his team's middle-order remains a concern and said the batters will need to step up in upcoming matches, including the Super 4 clash against India in the Asia Cup.

Barring senior batter Fakhar Zaman (50 off 36 balls), Pakistan's top-order failed once again. Mohammad Haris (18) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (29 not out off 14 balls) used the long handle to push them to 146 for nine. Their bowlers, however, ensured a 41-run win against a young UAE side in the final group league fixture.

“We got the job done but we still need to improve our batting in the middle order. That's been a concern and something we need to work on. Apart from that, we did a good job,” Agha said at the post-match presentation.

“We haven't batted at our best yet... we're still just finding our way to 150. If we bat well in the middle overs, we can push it to 170 no matter the opposition."

“We're ready for any challenge and if we keep playing the way we have over the last four months, we'll be good against any side. (on the upcoming match against India)," he said.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem praised his bowlers for restricting Pakistan to a modest total but blamed poor batting for the defeat.

 

“I would like to give credit to our bowlers. They bowled exceptionally well today and restricted them to a low total. We lost it in the batting. We were confident but I think losing three wickets in the powerplay hurt us,” he said.

“Up until the 15th or 16th over we were going well but then we lost our way. If we are taking responsibility, then everyone has to take responsibility—the middle order as well. I hope they do better in upcoming tournaments.

“Playing against Pakistan and India was a learning experience for us and we'll look to apply those (learnings) going forward," Waseem added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Asia Cup: Pakistan down UAE; set up India clash
Asia Cup: Pakistan down UAE; set up India clash
Asia Cup 2025: Points Table
Asia Cup 2025: Points Table
Winning debut for England's youngest captain Bethell
Winning debut for England's youngest captain Bethell
Pakistan vs UAE Match Kicks Off After Pullout Drama
Pakistan vs UAE Match Kicks Off After Pullout Drama
Mandhana slams ton as India women thrash Australia
Mandhana slams ton as India women thrash Australia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries With The Most Suicides

webstory image 2

7 Famous Indian Travellers

webstory image 3

Want To Bid For These Modi Gifts?

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday0:37

Aamir Khan wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday0:38

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday

Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday0:17

Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV