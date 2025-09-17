India Sweat In The Nets; Pakistan Continue To Protest

Almost all the batters ended their batting sessions with lofted shots.

Every few minutes, screams of 'Watch out!' filled the air -- not from the players, but from scribes trying to protect their laptops, cameras, and skulls.

IMAGE: Pakistan Captain Salman Agha did not address the waiting media at the ICC Academy on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Photograph: K R Nayar

With the heat and the no-handshake incident looming large, India and Pakistan trained hard at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday.



The Indian players looked calm, unshaken by all the happening around as this reporter took a few photographs of them walking in for training.



A large number of fans cheered Shubman Gill, who walked in with Tilak Varma, followed by strike bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma in the nets at the ICC Academy. Photograph: K R Nayar

Cartons of water and fruits, especially bananas, were being taken to the dressing room as the players sweated it out in the heat.

The UAE team practiced at the adjacent ICC Cricket Academy ground from 5 pm to 8 pm local time until the Pakistan team arrived. In light of Pakistan's protest over the handshake incident, it was uncertain whether they would turn up for practice until they finally arrived.



UAE Coach Rajput Has Coached SKY

IMAGE: Lalchand Rajput with Suryakumar Yadav when he was coach of the India A team. Photograph: K R Nayar

UAE's training session gave this reporter an opportunity to chat with UAE Coach and former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput. He said he was happy that his team plays with no pressure, as the pressure to beat them is on the opponents.

"For us this is a great exposure, and we have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

IMAGE: UAE Coach Lalchand Rajput with K R Nayar. Photograph: K R Nayar

It is always a pleasure to talk to Rajput about tales from the past, as this reporter has covered most of his domestic and international matches as a player. Very few know that he was the coach of the India A team in 2011 when current Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was making his mark.



Calling Off Press Conference In A Flash

IMAGE: Pakistan Batter Fakhar Zaman and All-Rounder Hasan Ali arrive at the ICC Academy with a smile. Photograph: K R Nayar

The Pakistan team called off the customary pre-match press conference on Tuesday prior to the UAE match as an extension of their protest against India refusing the customary post-match handshake.



The cancellation was officially announced by the Asian Cricket Council only half an hour before the scheduled press conference. By then, both Pakistan and Indian journalists had already reached the stadium, spending money on taxis.



The impact of the cancellation hit the purses only of the media personnel.



Unaffected by these happenings, Team India happily practised at ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 1. Pakistan too later trained at the ICC Academy but silently walked past the journalists. Some of them offered a smile to familiar Pakistan journalists.



Pakistan Media's Tough Questions

The cancellation led to a debate on why Pakistan should have cancelled the press conference prior to the UAE match.



Most scribes concluded that the Pakistan captain would have been questioned about his team's protest over the handshake incident.



Unlike former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Waqar Younis, the new captain Salman Agha is not experienced enough to handle tricky questions.



Pakistan journalists, unlike Indians, are known for asking aggressive questions. There have been many instances where Afridi handled a question well, and the same Younis did as coach.



Once when Afridi was asked why a particular batter, who was not among the runs, was asked to bat at No. 3, he retorted by asking whether he should now consider the journalist for the slot.



In the 2011 World Cup in Pallekele, Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal dropped a few catches, and a journalist asked then coach Younis what the difference was between Michael Jackson and Akmal, given that both wore gloves. Younis, with a smile, replied that one was dead.



Captains Who Handle Tricky Questions

If captains and coaches know how to handle the media, instead of cancelling press conferences, they can make a strong statement to the world through intelligent answers.



One captain who was very good in dealing with the media was Kumar Sangakkara. He was sharp, eloquent and always precise.



Indian skippers Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly, towards the end of their careers, were so aggressive that they often turned the tricky questions back on the journalists.



Incidentally, there are reports from Pakistan that their cricket board suspended Usman Wahla, director of international cricket, for the delay in drafting the protest letter to the ICC over the handshake incident.

A scribe, on reading the news, remarked that Wahla should have asked ChatGPT, which would have given him the letter in seconds and saved his job!