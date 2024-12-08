Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's decision-making has come under intense scrutiny. Photograph: Star Sports/X

Captain Rohit Sharma has cone under scrutiny after failing to deliver with the bat and questionable tactical decisions during the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Rohit was dismissed for just six runs in the second inning.

Despite early breakthroughs by Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith with fiery spells, India allowed the Australians to dominate the first inning.

Bumrah, India's most potent weapon, was surprisingly taken off the attack after bowling just four overs in the critical morning session, despite his early success.

Rohit also delayed bringing Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack, only introducing the spinner after 14 overs. Ashwin eventually removed Mitchell Marsh, but the damage had already been done.

Young pacer Harshit Rana, brought in as the third seamer, struggled under pressure, conceding 38 runs in five overs. A costly over saw him leak 17 runs, allowing Australia to extend their dominance.

Adding to the drama, Virat Kohli stepped in as de facto captain on Day 1, animatedly setting fields and advising bowlers during Australia's first innings. Kohli's proactive approach contrasted sharply with Rohit's more conservative tactics, prompting fans to question the latter's leadership.

Social media has been abuzz with criticism of Rohit's captaincy, with many calling for a change in leadership.

Some even suggested that he should retire from Test cricket.