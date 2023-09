Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

A heartwarming reunion unfolded at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy as Delhi Capitals stars Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant met up at the NCA.

Shaw is currently being treated for a knee injury sustained while playing for Northamptonshire last month.

Pant is in the process of recovery after surviving a serious car accident on December 30 last year. He has begun practicing his batting and wicket-keeping as part of his rehabilitation process.