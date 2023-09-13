News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Pakistan make four changes for must-win game vs SL

Asia Cup: Pakistan make four changes for must-win game vs SL

By Rediff Cricket
September 13, 2023 21:06 IST
Pakistan's Playing XI

Pakistan dropped opener Fakhar Zaman and made a few other forced changes for their must-win Asia Cup, Super 4 game against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

 

Mohammad Haris replaces Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order, while pacer Zaman Khan, who was called up for the injured Naseem Khan, will make his ODI debut on Thursday. 

Among other changes in the Babar Azam-led team, Saud Shakeel comes in for Agha Salman and spinner Faheem Ashraf makes way for all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

Haris Rauf's injury absence allows Mohammad Wasim Jr to find a way into the team as PCB released the Playing XI on their Twitter page.

Shaheen Afridi will lead the Pakistan pace attack.

Pakistan's bowlers had gone for plenty against India and they will look to comeback strongly in what is a virtual semi-final against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan cricket team

