Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup

Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan were on Wednesday dealt a big blow as fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out for the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury.

Naseem's unavailability will hurt Pakistan badly ahead of their must-win clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a virtual semifinal in Colombo, with the winner progressing to Sunday's final against India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board named 22-year-old Zaman Khan, who is yet to make his ODI debut, as Naseem's replacement in the 17-member squad, while also calling up fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.

"Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the ongoing men's ODI Asia Cup 2023," the PCB said in a statement.

"Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening," the board added.

Naseem suffered the injury during the game against India, and left the field after bowling 9.2 overs without any wicket.

"Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team's medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023," the PCB said.

India piled up their joint-highest ODI total of 356 for two against Pakistan, who also missed the services of Haris Rauf due to side strain. He did not bowl when the game was completed on the reserve day on Tuesday.

"Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match," the PCB updated.

"These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four clash against India

Wicketkeeping batter Mushfiqur Rahim is set to miss Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four stage final game against India as he has been granted an "extension of leave" by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

BCB on Wednesday announced Rahim's absence from their upcoming game which is set to be played on Friday. "Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Friday's Super Four match against India as he has been granted an extension of leave by the Board to be with his newborn child and family," the BCB said in a statement.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus on Rahim's absence said as quoted from BCB statement, "Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."

Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match. However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 final were washed away after India successfully defended a total of 213 against Sri Lanka to seal a spot in the final on Tuesday.

Bangladesh would be looking to end the tournament on a high note, as they have only managed to secure a massive victory against Afghanistan.

Throughout the tournament, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto were the only century scorers for the Tigers which came in their victory against Afghanistan in the group stage.

Mushfiqur was also one of the key performers with the bat for Bangladesh as he amassed 131 from four innings at an average of 32.75, with 64 against Pakistan his best display.