Afghanistan bolstered by Naveen-ul-Haq return for WC

Afghanistan bolstered by Naveen-ul-Haq return for WC

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 18:38 IST
Afghanistan's spin attack will be lead by the experienced Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Afghanistan's spin attack will be lead by the experienced Rashid Khan. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq returned to the ODIs for the first time in over two years as Afghanistan on Wednesday included him in its 15-member squad for the World Cup next month in India.

Haq, who had a run-in with star India batter Virat Kohli in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, last played in ODI in January 2021.

He has featured in seven ODIs to date, grabbing 14 wickets at an average of 25.42, with best figures of 4 for 42.

 

Middle-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side.

Besides Haq, Afghanistan's pace attack comprises Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai.

The spin attack will be led by Rashid Khan, who will be supported by Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

As for its batting, the top order comprises Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah, while skipper Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran will man the middle order.

The likes of Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi were left out of the World Cup team.

Afghanistan Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Naveen-Ul-Haq

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
