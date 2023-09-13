News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » In Naseem's absence, opportunity for Zaman Khan to prove himself

In Naseem's absence, opportunity for Zaman Khan to prove himself

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's bowling coach Morne Morkel hoped that spinners would lift their game against Sri Lanka, a virtual semi-final, on Thursday.

Naseem Shah's replacement Zaman Khan is set to make his debut against Sri Lanka on Thursday 

IMAGE: Naseem Shah's replacement Zaman Khan is set to make his debut against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday said missing injured pacer Naseem Shah was a big blow but hoped that another bowler will step into his shoes during a must-win Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka.

Naseem, who injured his right shoulder during the match against India, was ruled out of the tournament on Wednesday, and Zaman Khan has been named as his replacement.

 

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are tied on two points going into the virtual knockout match on Thursday, and the winner will face India in the final on September 17.

"Obviously, it is a big blow (absence of Naseem). It is unfortunate that he picked some little niggles. But what a fantastic opportunity for the guys coming in. After going down against India, it's a must win game for us tomorrow. I'm quite excited to see new guys stepping in and showing some character," said Morkel during the pre-match press-conference.

Morkel said losing to India was very disappointing but stressed that the team will come back stronger from the debacle.

After amassing 356 for two, India had bowled out Pakistan for 128 to register a record 228-run victory.

"After the India match, we were bitterly disappointed. For me, it is very important for the bowlers to do a bit of self-reflection, ask yourself the hard questions. Yes, credit must also go to the Indian batters.

"They put us under pressure early. Those are fantastic lessons for us before the World Cup. We are gonna grow from this and come back stronger," said Morkel.

The former South African fast bowler hoped that Pakistan spinners would lift their game against Sri Lanka.

"The conditions are spin friendly and I think our spinners are working really hard at the moment. They will be the first to put up their hands when it is needed. They are all match-winners and experienced players. They know how to make comebacks," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Injury scare for Lakshya ahead of Asian Games
Injury scare for Lakshya ahead of Asian Games
SA spin duo come to the party just ahead of WC
SA spin duo come to the party just ahead of WC
'One of the finest performances ever'
'One of the finest performances ever'
Bombay Dyeing's Worli assets sold for Rs 5,200 crore
Bombay Dyeing's Worli assets sold for Rs 5,200 crore
Hindutva activist held for cheating BJP ticket seeker
Hindutva activist held for cheating BJP ticket seeker
BJP stands by minister Meghwal, suspends MLA Meghwal
BJP stands by minister Meghwal, suspends MLA Meghwal
SC directs MHA to draft police media briefing manual
SC directs MHA to draft police media briefing manual

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup

Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup

Afghanistan bolstered by Naveen-ul-Haq return for WC

Afghanistan bolstered by Naveen-ul-Haq return for WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances