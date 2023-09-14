News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: SL-Pak clash in jeopardy due to rain delay

Asia Cup: SL-Pak clash in jeopardy due to rain delay

Source: PTI
September 14, 2023 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asia Cup

IMAGE: Ground staff walks on the covers while the rain lashes down at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI/X

The start of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was delayed due to rain in Colombo on Thursday.

The match is a virtual semifinal as the winner of the game will play India in the final on Sunday.

 

Both teams are on two points each, however, if the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will qualify for the summit clash owing to a better Net Run Rate.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Iyer vs Rahul: Middle-order showdown you can't miss
Iyer vs Rahul: Middle-order showdown you can't miss
'Why would India want to lose?'
'Why would India want to lose?'
How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep
How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep
Maguire says he can handle the jeers
Maguire says he can handle the jeers
How much does iPhone 15 cost? Rs 79,900 to Rs 199,900
How much does iPhone 15 cost? Rs 79,900 to Rs 199,900
12 years ago India discovered its 'trophy collector'
12 years ago India discovered its 'trophy collector'
'India must have its place in the sun'
'India must have its place in the sun'

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?

Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?

Asia Cup: Will India spring surprise vs Bangladesh?

Asia Cup: Will India spring surprise vs Bangladesh?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances