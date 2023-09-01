News
Pakistan's Unchanged XI: Bold move for India showdown

Pakistan's Unchanged XI: Bold move for India showdown

Source: PTI
September 01, 2023 23:51 IST
Pakistan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X (formerly Twitter)

Pakistan will field an unchanged playing XI against India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup match in Palleke on Saturday, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Pakistan on Friday decided to name an unchanged team which thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game on Wednesday.

 

Pakistan made 342 for 6 riding on hundreds by captain Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109 not out). Nepal were bundled out for 104 with Shadab Khan taking four wickets.

In the pre-match press conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam informed that the PCB would reveal the playing XI against India.

Babar also hoped that there could be a bit more contribution from the middle-order to support the top three -- himself, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

"The top order has been contributing well in recent times. The boys in the middle order are trying their best to chip in and hopefully they will be able to do it against India," he said.

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf. 

Source: PTI
Why India-Pakistan tie is just another game for Babar...
Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio
What Rohit thinks about India-Pakistan rivalry?
Children of invalid marriage can inherit: SC
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh cr in Aug
ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case
Remove Ukraine from G20 agenda: Russian envoy
