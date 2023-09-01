News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why India-Pakistan tie is just another game for Babar...

Why India-Pakistan tie is just another game for Babar...

Source: PTI
September 01, 2023 21:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Banking on our experience of these conditions to do well against India: Babar Azam

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam shot down talks of pressure surrounding an Indo-Pak match. Photograph: PCB/X (Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday played down the talks of pressure on his side and said they were banking on their experience in Sri Lankan conditions to do well against India in their Asia Cup match.

Pakistan had played a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in July and then several players, including Babar, stayed back for the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

 

After the LPL, Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which they won 3-0. Babar said the whole trip would stand the side in good stead.

"We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow," said Babar during the pre-match press-conference.

Babar shot down talks of pressure surrounding an Indo-Pak match, and said they were just concentrating on the game and not on outside noises.

"There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India vs Pakistan match is always one of high intensity, but we have experienced players and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well," he added.

The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam theme has dominated the cricket talks for a while now, but Babar said he has nothing but respect for the former Indian captain.
"I have only respect for Virat Kohli. He is elder to me and I always respected him. When I started playing, I talked to him, and I got a lot of help from him. I don't know what people from outside are talking about and leave those talks to them," said Babar. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt Indo-Pak match
Asia Cup: Weather gods may disrupt Indo-Pak match
Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?
Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?
India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For
India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For
Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day from 1.5 mn km
Aditya-L1 to send 1500 images per day from 1.5 mn km
Lesbian couple free to do as they wish: HC to family
Lesbian couple free to do as they wish: HC to family
Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio
Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades
SC asks Centre, Manipur to airdrop supplies to overcome blockades

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio

Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio

What Rohit thinks about India-Pakistan rivalry?

What Rohit thinks about India-Pakistan rivalry?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances