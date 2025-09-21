HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Farhan Celebrates 50 Vs India with 'Gun-Firing'

Farhan Celebrates 50 Vs India with 'Gun-Firing'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 21, 2025 22:04 IST

x

Farhan

IMAGE: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his half-century against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Despite calls for sport to be a unifying force, India-Pakistan cricket matches remain heavily symbolic, often reflecting broader geopolitical tensions.

The group-stage match on September 14 in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE was the first time that the nuclear-armed neighbours played each other since the Pahalgam terror attack.

The clash, which India won by seven wickets, was overshadowed by the infamous handshake controversy as India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his opposite number Salman Ali Agha refused to engaged in the customary handshake before the toss. 

After India chased down the paltry 128-run target, the Indian skipper walked straight back to the changing room, alongside Shivam Dube, without exchanging handshakes with the opposition, triggering a fresh wave of acrimony on either side of the border. 

On Sunday as the two teams met again in a Super 4 clash, the tensions resurfaced as Suryakumar seemingly snubbed Agha again at the toss, walking back promptly without bothering to shake hands with the Pakistan captain. 

 

Sent in to bat, Pakistan were off to a quick start as they raced away to 93-2 in 10.3 overs with young opener Sahibzada Farhan scoring a fluent 58 off 45 deliveries. 

As he reached his fifty , lofting Axar Patel for a massive six over mid-wicket, he pulled off a gun-firing celebration with his bat, adding another layer of intrigue to an already electric rivalry.

Farhan

Farhan's knock contained five boundaries and three sixes as he took on India's much-vaunted spin attack comprising Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also leaked runs, conceding 34 runs in his first three overs.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Surya, Agha refuse to shake hands again!
Surya, Agha refuse to shake hands again!
Naagin Derby Drama Unfolds Again
Naagin Derby Drama Unfolds Again
Mithun Manhas set to take over as BCCI president
Mithun Manhas set to take over as BCCI president
Mithun Manhas: Always at right place at right time!
Mithun Manhas: Always at right place at right time!
Bat Deep: Ex-Cricketer's Bold Advice To Gill!
Bat Deep: Ex-Cricketer's Bold Advice To Gill!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives2:12

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body...

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'2:29

Trump Demands Bagram Airbase Back: 'We Want It Now!'

Zubeen Garg funeral: Wife Garima Garg breaks down while paying tribute3:18

Zubeen Garg funeral: Wife Garima Garg breaks down while...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV