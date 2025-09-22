HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral

Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 09:20 IST

x

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan also sparked debate with his 'gun salute' bat raise after a defiant fifty.

Haris Rauf does an airplane celebration on dismissing Suryakumar Yadav for a duck

IMAGE: Haris Rauf does an airplane celebration on dismissing Suryakumar Yadav for a duck on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parked at the boundary line during India’s innings in the Asia Cup Super Fours clash, Rauf responded to chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' from the Indian fans by flashing his fingers to signal '0-6' -- a pointed reference to Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

 

The Indian fans at the Dubai International Stadium invoked Kohli reminiscing his iconic MCG masterclass in 2022, even though the man himself has long exited the T20I stage.

Rauf's move set social media alight. Clips of the 31-year-old’s taunt went viral, drawing flak from Indian fans who wasted no time trolling him.

Haris Rauf's controversial '6-0' gesture

IMAGE: Haris Rauf's controversial '6-0' gesture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Muznamasoodmalik/Instagram

Rauf’s antics weren’t his only flashpoint. He also exchanged a few choice words with opener Abhishek Sharma.

Teammate Sahibzada Farhan also sparked debate with his 'gun salute' bat raise after a defiant fifty.

Indian fans were quick to brand the gestures as needless theatre from a side already under pressure.

On Sunday night, Pakistan managed to crawl their way to 171/5, their highest against India while batting first in T20Is. In reply, Abhishek (74) and Shubman Gill (47) raised a 105-run opening stand to pave the way for India's triumph.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
How Abhishek hit Pakistan where it hurts!
How Abhishek hit Pakistan where it hurts!
Asia Cup PIX: Abhishek Storm Blows Away Pakistan!
Asia Cup PIX: Abhishek Storm Blows Away Pakistan!
Surya, Agha refuse to shake hands again!
Surya, Agha refuse to shake hands again!
Controversy as Hardik surpasses Chahal!
Controversy as Hardik surpasses Chahal!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

webstory image 2

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 3

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

VIDEOS

Boss Lady Vibes! Alia Bhatt Rocks Black Coat Look0:23

Boss Lady Vibes! Alia Bhatt Rocks Black Coat Look

Zubeen Garg funeral: Wife Garima Garg breaks down while paying tribute3:18

Zubeen Garg funeral: Wife Garima Garg breaks down while...

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body Arrives2:12

Sea of Fans at Guwahati Airport as Zubeen Garg's Body...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV