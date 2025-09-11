IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored 20 off 9 balls to take India over the finish llne. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shubman Gill made a smooth return to India's T20I side, stroking an unbeaten 20 off just 9 balls as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner in the Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday.

Content to play second fiddle to the belligerent Abhishek, Gill still found time to flaunt his class, peppering his short stay with two fours and a six. The maximum had the great Wasim Akram swooning in the commentary box.

It came off the final delivery of Muhammad Rohid Khan's second over. After walking down the track earlier in the over to drive him through covers, Gill shuffled again, only this time he used his supple wrists to nonchalantly flick the left-arm pacer over fine leg and deep into the stands.

'Look at that shot, look at that shot, unbelievable into the stands. Just a flick of the wrist, unbelievable shot,' gushed Akram on air.

India's bowlers had already sealed the contest by then, rolling over the UAE for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav spun webs around the hosts to finish with 4 wickets, while Shivam Dube chipped in with three.