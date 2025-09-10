HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How Shivam Dube Got His Bowling Mojo Back!

How Shivam Dube Got His Bowling Mojo Back!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 23:39 IST

x

'Morne has been working with me since I came back into the Indian team for the England series. He has given me certain specific advice and I worked on them.'

Dube

IMAGE: Shivam Dube remains a vital cog in India's T20 set-up. Photograph: BCCI

The 'Impact Player' in IPL might have restricted Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube's role but 'India's Shivam Dube' aspires to be a full-fledged all-rounder backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir and helped by bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Having scalped 3-4 in two overs in India's opening Asia Cup game against the UAE on Wednesday, Dube spoke about the kind of role played by Morkel in his improvement as a seam bowler.

"Morne has been working with me since I came back into the Indian team for the England series. He has given me certain specific advice and I worked on them," Dube told mediapersons after India's nine-wicket victory.

"He told me to bowl a line that is slightly outside the off-stump. He also worked with me in developing a slower delivery and tweaked my run-up a bit. The head coach and the skipper had told me that my bowling will have a role to play."

Post IPL, Dube, who doesn't figure in other two international formats, got two months of time to work extensively on his all-round game as well as fitness.

"For the last two months, I have worked a great deal on my fitness. As far as my batting is concerned, I know I have a role to play (as a power-hitter) in the middle overs. I know over the years, bowlers targetted me with short balls and I have worked on increasing my range of shots.

"As the tournament progresses, wicket will get slower and I know my slower (ball) will be effective and I also know how to bat in middle overs," he said.

Asked if UAE batters were clueless when it came to reading Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy from their hands.

"I won't be able to tell that but also I can't be saying that about opposition team. It doesn't look good. All I can say is that mystery bowlers are very difficult to pick. Even I fail to pick Varun and Kuldeep while batting against them in the nets."

As a seam bowling all-rounder, Dube at times is pitted against Hardik Pandya but the Mumbai all-rounder stressed that there is no competition.

"Hardik is like a brother from whom I tend to learn a lot as he has way more experience both in IPL and international cricket compared to me. Comparison, I never thought of, as my only endeavour is to learn as much as I can from his vast experience," Dube said.

 

Asked about the upcoming Pakistan match and the hype surrounding it, Dube tried to play it down.

"Whether I'm playing against the UAE or Pakistan, I try to follow what my coach Gauti bhai (Gambhir) tells me. When you play for India, you have got a chance to do some great things for the country."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kuldeep reveals how he bamboozled UAE batters
Kuldeep reveals how he bamboozled UAE batters
Kuldeep Shatters Ashwin's Record
Kuldeep Shatters Ashwin's Record
Bumrah makes impact; but workload debate continues
Bumrah makes impact; but workload debate continues
57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win
57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win
Asia Cup: When Gavaskar, Khanna Stole The Show
Asia Cup: When Gavaskar, Khanna Stole The Show

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 2

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Gadgets Indians Can't Live Without

VIDEOS

Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs2:26

Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from Maharashtra Sadan1:00

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from...

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!1:17

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV