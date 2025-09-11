India's Nightmare Returns: Shaheen Afridi Is Back in Form

'He was sprinting in every ball and was bowling at 140ks.'

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi's recent performance against the West Indies reignited hope that the pacer is regaining his sharpness. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

India's Asia Cup opener was a statement win -- a 9 wicket demolition of UAE powered by Kuldeep Yadav's spin and blistering knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

But with Shaheen Shah Afridi regaining his lethal pace, India's next challenge on Sunday, September 14, promises fireworks.

The left-arm pacer, who tore through India's top order during the T20 World Cup 2021, has struggled to find that rhythm since. A ligament injury shortly after that tournament kept him out for months, and although he made a comeback in the 2022 T20 World Cup, he never quite looked the same.

However, after two challenging years, Shaheen's recent performance against the West Indies reignited hopes that the pacer is regaining his sharpness.

Wasim Akram, Pakistan's legendary fast bowler, expressed his excitement about Afridi's progress. 'Shaheen Shah Afridi is definitely back into his rhythm. I saw him just recently. He was sprinting in every ball and was bowling at 140ks, and that is good enough for me,' Akram remarked.

He urged the youngster to stay focused and composed, emphasising that with maturity, Afridi can once again become a match-winner.

For India, this is a warning sign. Shaheen's ability to strike early and dismantle the top order has proven decisive in high-pressure games.

His pace, aggression and ability to swing the ball at crucial moments make him a dangerous weapon, especially if he's bowling at full throttle with renewed confidence.

India's focus will be squarely on Shaheen. A sharp, disciplined, and aggressive Shaheen Shah Afridi could tilt the contest in Pakistan's favour. The battle against him, particularly in the early overs, could well decide how the marquee clash unfolds.