Bangar's Daughter Exposes Star Cricketer

Bangar's Daughter Exposes Star Cricketer

September 11, 2025 05:36 IST

'Usse sab jaante hai.'

Anaya Bangar

IMAGE: Anaya Bangar's revelation left both contestants and viewers in shock. Photograph: Anaya Bangar/Instagram
 

Anaya Bangar is not just making waves on reality TV show Rise and Fall.

Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's daughter, Anaya recently revealed the shocking abuse she faced after coming out as transgender.

Formerly known as Aryan, Anaya transitioned last year and has been outspoken about her journey. In a viral clip from the show, she recounted how shortly after coming out in November 2024, she began posting content freely.

'Basically, kya hua tha, main publicly come out ki last year November mein. Phir December-January mein main content post karti thi, jo dimag mein aa raha tha woh karti thi. Randomly, ek cricketer ne mujhe add kiya and hamari kuch baat nahi hui, usne directly photo bhej di,' she shared.

When fellow contestants asked if she knew the cricketer, she responded, 'Usse sab jaante hai (Everyone knows him).'

Her revelation left both contestants and viewers in shock. Fans flooded social media with support for Anaya, applauding her courage to speak openly about the abuse she faced, while also questioning which cricketer could be involved.

Alongside sharing this experience, Anaya is making waves with a bold appeal to cricket's governing bodies. She has urged the BCCI and ICC to consider her inclusion in women's cricket, pointing to scientific data that supports her eligibility.

Her plea comes amid strict ICC regulations that currently bar transgender athletes who have undergone male puberty from competing in international women's cricket.

