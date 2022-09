The fifth Super 4 game in the Asia Cup will be played between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai cricket stadium starting 1930 IST.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, right and Suryakumar Yadav put on 99 runs for the second wicket in the game against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

India and Afghanistan have both lost their Super 4 games.

Who will win tonight?

Time to vote!