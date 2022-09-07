News
'Rohit needs to sharpen his captaincy'

By Rediff Cricket
September 07, 2022 16:56 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, right, looks glum as Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa celebrate winning Sri Lanka's Asia Cup game against India in Dubai, September 6, 2022. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images
 

Shoaib Akhtar believes Rohit Sharma is not enjoying captaincy.

India have lost both matches in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

'India haven't played all that badly,' the retired Pakistani pacer said, 'but they haven't done well and fans are within their rights to get frustrated. However, I feel there is a rise after every fall and it might help India in the World Cup.'

'India shouldn't be disheartened, but they need to learn quickly,' Shoaib said on hbis YouTube channel. 'They need to find their best combination and Rohit Sharma needs to sharpen his captaincy and stay patient.'

'If Pakistan lose both their next two matches, then India can qualify, but I don't think India have a chance,' he added.

'As per me, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play in the final.'

Rediff Cricket
