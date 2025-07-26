HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asia Cup in UAE: India-Pak set for explosive showdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 26, 2025 18:24 IST

Asia Cup

IMAGE: This edition of Asia Cup will be held in T20 format. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The men's Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday.

Naqvi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to 'X' to make a formal announcement.

 

"I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Details schedule will be out soon," Naqvi posted.

The venue of the event was decided at an ACC meeting on July 24. All 25 member nations attended the meeting.

BCCI is the host of the tournament but it is being held in the UAE as India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to prevailing cross-border tension between them.

As per ACC's deal with the broadcasters, India and Pakistan will be clubbed in same group and also get another shot at each other in the Super Six stage with a possibility of a third meeting if both teams reach the final.

This edition of Asia Cup will be held in T20 format as is the convention with the next ICC global meet being T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
