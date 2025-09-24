Asia Cup: 'Huge gap between India and other teams'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 24, 2025 09:19 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup so far, having won their first four games -- including two emphatic victories against Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary believes India are a cut above the rest, as they proved with their dominant showing in the Asia Cup 2025 so far.

"I had predicted that India would play Sri Lanka in the finals. The way India is playing, there is a huge gap between India and the other teams," Chaudhary said, reflecting on India's strong form in the tournament.

However, he asked the Indians to be wary of the unpredictable nature of T20

cricket.

"T20 is such a game that it's better not to predict too much. Sometimes, even two or three players can change the match. Sometimes individual performances can change the course of the game," he explained.

 

Suryakumar-Yadav led India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup so far, having won their first four games -- including two emphatic victories against Pakistan.

India will seal their place in the final if they beat Bangladesh in the Super Fours match in Dubai on Wednesday.

