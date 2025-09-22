ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!

The ICC, which punishes slow over rates and dissent, must protect cricket's core values. Pretending to be violent in front of millions sets a bad example for young fans.

Cricket deserves better. Fans deserve better. The world deserves better than seeing the sport used for such shameful displays.

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan's disgusting gesture after scoring a half-century against India in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sport can inspire, or it can shock. On that Sunday night in Dubai, during the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan, the latter unfolded -- a dark reminder of how quickly cricket can be tarnished when players forsake respect.y.

Cricket, often called the gentleman's game, has weathered many storms throughout its storied history. It has survived match-fixing scandals, heated rivalries, and political tensions. But what Pakistani cricketer Sahibzada Farhan did after reaching his half-century was something far more sinister -- a deliberate desecration of everything that makes sport sacred.

His decision to turn toward the crowd and mimic firing a gun with his bat wasn't just poor judgment; it was a calculated assault on the very foundations of sportsmanship. The 29 year old's gesture wasn't merely mimicking any weapon -- he specifically simulated an AK-47 with his bat.

In that single, shameful moment, Farhan transformed a cricket pitch into a stage for simulated violence, turning what should have been a celebration of athletic achievement into a grotesque theatre of provocation.

The timing of this gesture makes it exponentially more reprehensible. Just months after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives, Farhan's simulation of gunfire was not merely inappropriate -- it was a callous mockery of real human suffering.

This was not an isolated incident of poor judgment. Fellow Pakistani player Haris Rauf followed with his own theatrical display, mimicking shooting down a fighter jet and reportedly mocking India's tragic plane accident.

On Sunday night in Dubai, Cricket became a Casualty in their desperate attempt to compensate for their team's repeated failures on the field with manufactured controversy off it.

The public reaction was swift and unforgiving. Social media erupted with condemnation as fans expressed their disgust at such shameful conduct.

One user wrote, 'These Pakistanis have shown their true colours on the field. Yesterday, Pakistani cricketers committed a disgraceful act during the tournament.'

Another noted the deeper cultural implications, 'What else do you expect from them? They were once trained by Pak Army only... if anyone remembers.'

The sentiment for accountability was clear, with calls for the ICC to take decisive action and even suggestions that 'India should have boycotted the match.'

Perhaps most disturbing was the revelation of a Pakistani television show discussion that went viral, where panelists openly discussed violence as a solution to their team's poor performance.

When asked if their team could still win, one panelist shockingly suggested, 'I think either they should give it their all or the boys can do some firing and end the match because it's confirmed that we are losing from here.;

The fact that this comment was made with laughter, in the presence of former Pakistani cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal, reveals a deeply troubling normalisation of violence within Pakistan's sporting culture.

Farhan's gun gesture wasn't just a mistake -- it shows cricket losing its way. Celebrating with violent symbols and media joking about 'firing' over losses hurts both the players and the game.

The ICC, which punishes slow over rates and dissent, must protect cricket's core values. Pretending to be violent in front of millions sets a bad example for young fans.

Cricket deserves better. Fans deserve better. The world deserves better than seeing the sport used for such shameful displays.

Should the ICC ban Sahibzada Farhan from international cricket for his gun gesture celebration?

Should India Boycott All Cricket Matches Against Pakistan?