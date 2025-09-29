Hardik takes pride in bowling despite low returns

'I treat myself as a pure fast bowler and I have taken a lot of pride in that. It's a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, and it has been a constant which I really enjoy.'

IMAGE: The 31-year-old Hardik Pandya took only four wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 8.57 at the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya was understandably “gutted” to have missed the Asia Cup final against Pakistan with a niggle but found comfort in the team's title triumph, saying said such tight chases will stand the side in good stead for the future.

India chased down the target of 147 set by Pakistan in 19.4 overs to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title here on Sunday.

"I was very gutted to miss the most important game, but the way the boys played was outstanding. They showed a lot of character," Pandya said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"These games are going to help us in the long run where we will be tested, we will be put under pressure. The way we held our nerves was fantastic," he added.

Pandya said this Indian side is learning fast to adapt to all kind of situations and conditions.

"T20 cricket is about that, come and dominate, play a fearless brand, and at the same point of time learn and adapt, I think this team is learning that," he said.

The Baroda cricketer praised opener Abhishek Sharma for helping the team to start off the block in a blazing manner.

"Outstanding effort by Abhishek from the top, the way he played and the fearlessness he showed, half of the game he won for us in the Power Play itself," he said.

Personally, Pandya did not have a bright Asia Cup campaign, taking just four wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.57.

However, the 31-year-old did not read too much into records and said he relished the challenge of handling the new ball duties alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

"I have always enjoyed any role that I am given, and this time I was handed over the new ball, which I really enjoyed. Batting has always been there, whenever the team requires, as that's the way I like to bat," he said.

"Bowling has been my No. 1 priority for a long time now, if Hardik Pandya bowls then batting is never a problem. I treat myself as a pure fast bowler and I have taken a lot of pride in that. It's a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, and it has been a constant which I really enjoy," he said.

Pandya said he has accepted bowling as a choice in his life rather than as a mundane chore.

"I tried making a big deal out of it, but as a person I am not like that because in my life I have learned that if you create something like ‘it's a big thing I am doing' then on the 15th day, you will lose motivation.

"What has helped me is that I have made it a life's choice and it has been fantastic, barring the unfortunate yesterday," he added.