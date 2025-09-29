Tilak's Kohli-like knock powers India to Asia Cup win

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a final that had all the trappings of an Indo-Pak blockbuster, it was a 22-year-old who rose above the storm. Tilak Varma, calm as still water and composed like a seasoned pro, stood tall when India’s top order crumbled under the lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

At 20/3 inside the Powerplay, the world champions looked rattled. But Tilak steadied the ship with quiet authority, first with Sanju Samson, then alongside Shivam Dube. before unfurling a half-century of rare class.

His unbeaten 69 off 53 balls carried India to a five-wicket win and yet another Asia Cup crown.

The knock drew instant comparisons with Virat Kohli’s trademark chases.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was effusive in his praise: 'Tilak Varma just played a Virat Kohli-like knock against Pakistan, that too in a final. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure. Easily the best innings of his career so far!'

Mohammad Kaif hailed Tilak’s consistency, 'Tilak has skills, technique and jazba to stay till the end against Pakistan in a big final. Much improved and very very consistent.'

Sourav Ganguly lauded the young brigade’s fearlessness, while VVS Laxman went a step further, calling the victory one of belief, courage, and playing for the flag.

'Well done India on a great nite ..under pressure a much better team with the ball and then with the bat .. These young boys are brilliant,' Ganguly wrote.

'Congratulations to Team India on winning the #AsiaCup. This triumph is not just about lifting the trophy, it's about courage, belief and playing for the flag. Special congratulations to Tilak Varma, who showed maturity beyond years and proved that big stages are for brave hearts. This victory belongs to each and every member of the squad.'