Now, Windies lose pacer Alzarri to injury

IMAGE: West Indies' senior bowler Alzarri Joseph has been sidelined from the upcoming India tour with a lower back injury. Photograph: Jon Super/Pool/Reuters

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was on Monday ruled out of the Test series against India due to lower back injury, dealing another body blow to the side.

Left-arm pacer Jediah Blades of Barbados has been drafted in as Joseph's replacement for the two-match series, beginning at Ahmedabad on October 2.

“Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to a lower back injury. After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” said the Cricket West Indies in a statement.

“Jediah Blades, who has been capped in One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals has been drafted in as cover for the Two Tests following the ongoing series against Nepal,” the statement added.

The CWI said veteran all-rounder Jason Holder turned down the offer to join the squad in India to undergo a pre-determined “medical procedure".

“Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph's replacement for the series citing a planned medical procedure,” said the CWI.

Earlier this week, pacer Shamar Joseph was also ruled out of the Test series against India due to an unspecified injury.

Uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replaced him in the squad.

Revised West Indies squad: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.