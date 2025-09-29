HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Now, Windies lose pacer Alzarri to injury

Now, Windies lose pacer Alzarri to injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 29, 2025 19:24 IST

West Indies' senior bowler Alzarri Joseph has been sidelined from the upcoming India tour with a lower back injury

IMAGE: West Indies' senior bowler Alzarri Joseph has been sidelined from the upcoming India tour with a lower back injury. Photograph: Jon Super/Pool/Reuters

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was on Monday ruled out of the Test series against India due to lower back injury, dealing another body blow to the side.

Left-arm pacer Jediah Blades of Barbados has been drafted in as Joseph's replacement for the two-match series, beginning at Ahmedabad on October 2.

 

“Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to a lower back injury. After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” said the Cricket West Indies in a statement.

“Jediah Blades, who has been capped in One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals has been drafted in as cover for the Two Tests following the ongoing series against Nepal,” the statement added.

The CWI said veteran all-rounder Jason Holder turned down the offer to join the squad in India to undergo a pre-determined “medical procedure".

“Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph's replacement for the series citing a planned medical procedure,” said the CWI.

Earlier this week, pacer Shamar Joseph was also ruled out of the Test series against India due to an unspecified injury.

Uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replaced him in the squad.

Revised West Indies squad: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'
Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'
Eng's Woakes bids farewell to international cricket
Eng's Woakes bids farewell to international cricket
Tilak's Kohli-like knock powers India to Asia Cup win
Tilak's Kohli-like knock powers India to Asia Cup win
How Hari Mohan Helped Script India's Asia Cup Win
How Hari Mohan Helped Script India's Asia Cup Win
'Spin is still India's strength to win big matches'
'Spin is still India's strength to win big matches'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 2

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 3

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

VIDEOS

PM 'bats on front foot': SKY on Modi's 'Op Sindoor' post for Asia Cup win0:41

PM 'bats on front foot': SKY on Modi's 'Op Sindoor' post...

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound1:30

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black1:02

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV