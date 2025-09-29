Eng pacer Woakes bids farewell to international cricket

IMAGE: Chris Woakes took 192 wickets in 62 Tests. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

England’s Mr Dependable, Chris Woakes, has called time on his international career, closing the curtain on 14 years of unwavering service to the Three Lions.

Woakes, 36, who so often slipped under the radar while giants like James Anderson and Stuart Broad hogged the limelight, quietly carved out his own glittering legacy — two World Cups, 217 appearances, and countless memories of clutch performances when England needed him most.

From his three wickets at Lord’s that helped clinch the 2019 ODI World Cup to his calm, nerveless spells in the T20 World Cup triumph of 2022, Woakes was the man England turned to when the stakes were high. He leaves behind a record as crisp as his bowling action: 192 wickets in 62 Tests, including a Lord’s century against India in 2018, 173 scalps in ODIs, and 31 in T20Is.

Announcing his retirement, Woakes admitted the decision had not come easy:

"Playing for England was something I aspired to since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden. I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams… Wearing the Three Lions, sharing the field with teammates who’ve become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with immense pride."

IMAGE: Chris Woakes walks out to bat on Day 5 of the 5th Test against India at The Oval on Monday, August 4. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Rob Key, England’s managing director of cricket, lauded Woakes as "one of the finest people to have played the game… a man who lifted every team he walked into, even before he bowled a ball."

ECB Chair Richard Thompson reflected on Woakes’ selflessness, recalling him walking out to bat this summer with his arm in a sling: "It showed how much he cared about his country and his team. On and off the field, Chris has been a gentleman, fierce when the moment demanded, and a true match-winner."