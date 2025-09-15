Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 18 in his four overs in India's victory over Pakistan in their Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around Pakistan batters in their Group A match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday and revealed that he didn't do anything extra-ordinary for the match-winning spell.

Player of the match, Kuldeep finished with figures of 3 for 18 as Pakistan were restricted to 127 for 9 in their 20 overs before India overhauled the target inside 16 overs.

Kuldeep showed his magic as he struck twice, removing Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz off successive deliveries. He then dismissed Mohammad Farhan, the only Pakistani batter to get runs under his belt. The opener was sent back to the pavilion by Yadav in the 17th over for 40 runs off 44 balls, including three sixes and a four.

'Simple. (My idea was) Just execute the plans,' he said at the post-match presentation.

When asked if he prepared specially for Pakistan batters, Kuldeep said: 'To be honest against Pakistan, my job was just to see who is batting and react accordingly. I had my plans and executed them.'

Wrist spin is a diffiicult skill to master and getting it right from the get go can be a tough ask but Kuldeep says he always goes in with a positive approach.

'First ball is always wicket-taking ball, just have to go with that mindset and execute that wicket-taking ball. The batter maybe set but he's facing me for the first time,' he said.

Kuldeep may be in among the wickets, having already bagged seven wickets in the first two matches, but he is not satisfied.

'Still feel I really need to work on my bowling. Sometimes I feel I use too many variations. There is room for improvement,' he signed off.