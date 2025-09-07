HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh set to create history!

Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh set to create history!

September 07, 2025 19:41 IST

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of history as he gears up for the Asia Cup, starting in the UAE from September 9.

The left-arm pacer is just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Overall, he will become the 25th player to achieve the feat in T20Is.

Arshdeep, 26, has been an integral part of the Indian pace attack in T20 cricket. He played a pivotal role in the T20 World Cup triumph last year -- taking 17 wickets in the tournament, including a match-defining spell of 2/20

in the final against South Africa to swing the title clash in India's favour.

His ability to swing the new ball and deliver pinpoint yorkers in the death overs has made him a standout performer.

He is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with an impressive haul of 99 wickets in 63 T20Is, boasting of an economy rate of 8.29, including a best of 4/9 against USA.

 

Since the T20 World Cup 2024, the fast bowler has been in excellent form with 15 wickets from 11 matches, at an impressive economy rate of 7.87.

He was a part of India's squad for the five-Test series in England but didn't get a single game as he sustained an injury on his hand before the fourth match in Manchester.

