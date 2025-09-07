'Frustrating when you deserve to be in team': Shreyas Iyer breaks silence

'It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's exclusion for the upcoming Asia Cup sparked outrage among the fans and experts. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer broke his silence on his shocking omission for Asia Cup 2025, admitting that it was 'frustrating' not be picked in the 15-member squad especially when he feels that 'he deserves' a place in the playing XI for India in T20 Internationals.



Iyer's exclusion for the upcoming Asia Cup sparked outrage among the fans and experts, after his stellar showing with the bat in IPL 2025, while also making his mark as the captain by leading Punjab Kings to their first IPL final since 2014.



"It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. At that time, it is frustrating,' Iyer said in a podcast with IQOO India's YouTube channel.



But at the same time, when you know that someone is performing and playing consistently for the team and bringing their best, you support them. And eventually, the goal is for the team to win. When the team is winning, everyone is happy."



Iyer said he has learned to handle setbacks in the right spirit by doing his work 'ethically'.



"But as I keep talking about integrity, even if you don't get a chance, you have to make sure that you do your work ethically. It's not like you do it only when someone is watching. Even when no one is watching, you have to keep doing your work," he stated.

Iyer smashed 604 runs in 17 matches at an impressive strike rate of 175.07, with six fifties in IPL 2025 -- to finish as the sixth-highest run-getter in the T20 league.



Since the last T20 World Cup win last year, the Mumbai right-hander has featured in 26 T20 matches, scoring 949 runs, at a stunning strike rate of 179.73, including a century and seven fifties.