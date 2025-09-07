HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI's cash soars by Rs 4,193 Cr in just one year

BCCI's cash soars by Rs 4,193 Cr in just one year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 07, 2025 00:13 IST

x

BCCI

IMAGE: BCCI’s wealth jumps Rs 14,627 Cr in 5 years, now Rs 20K Cr. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The BCCI has strengthened its coffers by Rs 14,627 crore over the past five years, including Rs 4,193 crore in the last financial year alone, taking its cash and bank balance to Rs 20,686 crore, according to a report.

The rise, recorded after disbursing all dues to state units, has seen the general fund almost double from Rs 3,906 crore in 2019 to Rs 7,988 crore in 2024 as per the figures shared with state associations, says a report in 'Cricbuzz'.

According to the report, the statement of accounts, submitted at the 2024 AGM, reads, "Honorary Secretary apprised the members that since 2019, the cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from Rs 6,059 crore which was before disbursing any amount to the state cricket associations to Rs 20,686 crore which is after disbursing all amounts owed to the state cricket associations.

"Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added Rs 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of Rs 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from Rs 3,906 crore to Rs 7,988 crore which is an increase of Rs 4,082 crore."

 

It further stated that the BCCI continues to set aside huge sums for tax liabilities, provisioning Rs 3,150 crore for FY 2023-24 while contesting the matter in courts and tribunals.

"The BCCI has provisioned INR 3,150 crore towards income tax obligations for FY 2023-24. While BCCI is on the right track before the courts and tribunals, it has still made provisions towards paying any obligations that may arise towards tax," said the report.

Even as gross media rights income dipped to Rs 813.14 crore from Rs 2,524.80 crore due to fewer home internationals, investment income jumped to Rs 986.45 crore from Rs 533.05 crore, attributed to higher returns secured on deposits.

Aided by IPL earnings and ICC distributions, the BCCI posted a surplus of Rs 1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, up from Rs 1,167.99 crore in the previous year, according to the report.

For 2023-24, the BCCI allocated Rs 1,200 crore towards infrastructure development, Rs 350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and Rs 500 crore for cricket development.

The report said that state associations received Rs 1,990.18 crore, with Rs 2,013.97 crore projected for the current year.

The figures will be formally presented at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI on September 28, the report said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Who's next? BCCI set for big announcement soon
Who's next? BCCI set for big announcement soon
Why Pant's batting style has coaches calling him a legend
Why Pant's batting style has coaches calling him a legend
'The way they put their body on the line, love it'
'The way they put their body on the line, love it'
Gill and Abhishek opening pair in Asia Cup?
Gill and Abhishek opening pair in Asia Cup?
Oops! Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife's Birthday
Oops! Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife's Birthday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the Paps0:40

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the...

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets0:50

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets

US cannot ignore India, says Expert Waiel Awwad on Trump's positive remarks about India-US ties6:01

US cannot ignore India, says Expert Waiel Awwad on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV