HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!

Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 14:33 IST

x

'Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury... and we wish him well in his recovery.'

Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin was set to create history as the first capped India men's player to play in the BBL T20 league. Photograph: Sydney Thunder/X

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's much-anticipated foray into Australian Big Bash League has been stalled by a knee injury with the off-spinner ruled out of the entire season with Sydney Thunder.

Ashwin had retired from international cricket late last year and from the IPL in August 2025 to focus on playing in T20 leagues across the world, including BBL, The Hundred and SA20.

"While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I'll miss BBL15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group," wrote Ashwin on Instagram.

BBL 15 will commence on December 14.

The injury means the legendary cricketer will also miss the Hong Kong Sixes from November 7-9. He has been replaced by Robin Uthappa in HK Sixes.

Ashwin said that following the medical procedure, he will now focus on rehabilitation.

"For now it is rehab, recovery and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth. Trent (Copeland, the Thunder general manager), the staff, the players and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled," he wrote for Sydney Thunder fans.

Earlier this year, Ashwin had confirmed his full availability for Thunder's BBL15 campaign, including the finals.

The legend said that if the injury heals, he would like to be with the Thunder sometime later in the season to cheer the team.

"If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be round later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent," he wrote.

 

Thunder GM Copeland said his side was "devastated" by the news.

"Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury... and we wish him well in his recovery.

"From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL15, introducing him to our fans at events and building a long-term relationship.

"While disappointing for the club, we have built two championship-contending squads and expect to continue the progress of recent seasons in WBBL11 and BBL15. We can't wait to get back in front of our fans in Western Sydney for two massive campaigns," added Copeland.

Sydney Thunder has the likes of David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Konstas, and Tanveer Sangha in its lineup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
Pakistan sack women's coach after World Cup debacle
Pakistan sack women's coach after World Cup debacle
'Never stop...' Harman's precious advice to youngsters
'Never stop...' Harman's precious advice to youngsters
World Champions Set To Rule Off The Field
World Champions Set To Rule Off The Field
Teenagar Vaibhav Set For Epic Pakistan Face-Off!
Teenagar Vaibhav Set For Epic Pakistan Face-Off!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha Cutlet: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 3

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

VIDEOS

Violence engulfs Morelia as rage over Mayor Manzos assassination sparks fierce street clashes3:11

Violence engulfs Morelia as rage over Mayor Manzos...

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on Deva-Fathepur road, Barabanki1:46

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on...

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Jis birth anniversary4:15

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO