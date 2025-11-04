Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!

'Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury... and we wish him well in his recovery.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin was set to create history as the first capped India men's player to play in the BBL T20 league . Photograph: Sydney Thunder/X

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's much-anticipated foray into Australian Big Bash League has been stalled by a knee injury with the off-spinner ruled out of the entire season with Sydney Thunder.

Ashwin had retired from international cricket late last year and from the IPL in August 2025 to focus on playing in T20 leagues across the world, including BBL, The Hundred and SA20.

"While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I'll miss BBL15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group," wrote Ashwin on Instagram.

BBL 15 will commence on December 14.

The injury means the legendary cricketer will also miss the Hong Kong Sixes from November 7-9. He has been replaced by Robin Uthappa in HK Sixes.

Ashwin said that following the medical procedure, he will now focus on rehabilitation.

"For now it is rehab, recovery and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth. Trent (Copeland, the Thunder general manager), the staff, the players and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled," he wrote for Sydney Thunder fans.

Earlier this year, Ashwin had confirmed his full availability for Thunder's BBL15 campaign, including the finals.

The legend said that if the injury heals, he would like to be with the Thunder sometime later in the season to cheer the team.

"If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be round later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent," he wrote.

Thunder GM Copeland said his side was "devastated" by the news.

"Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury... and we wish him well in his recovery.

"From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL15, introducing him to our fans at events and building a long-term relationship.

"While disappointing for the club, we have built two championship-contending squads and expect to continue the progress of recent seasons in WBBL11 and BBL15. We can't wait to get back in front of our fans in Western Sydney for two massive campaigns," added Copeland.

Sydney Thunder has the likes of David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Konstas, and Tanveer Sangha in its lineup.

