Despite Snub, Ashwin Rallies Behind Team

Despite Snub, Ashwin Rallies Behind Team

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 12, 2023 10:19 IST
IMAGE: Why World No 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was not picked for the WTC final continues to baffle Indian cricket fans. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram
 

Ravichandran Ashwin may felt done in by being left out for the World Test Championship game against Australia, but he lauded his team-mates for making it to the title clash with consistent performances over the last two years.

India lost its second WTC final match by 209 runs.

Ashwin was India's leading wicket-taker during the WTC 2021-2023 cycle with 61 wickets, but India went in with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner along with four pacers.

'Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of Test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place,' Ashwin tweeted.

'Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, I feel it's very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staff who have held on like a rock of support.'

REDIFF CRICKET
