Ashwin to play for Surrey against Somerset

July 11, 2021 00:12 IST

IMAGE: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was added to Surrey's squad for the County Championship fixture against Somerset, starting on July 11. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday was added to Surrey's squad for the County Championship fixture against Somerset, starting on July 11 at the Oval in London.

"Ashwin will join the group for this match only. Sean Abbott was originally expected to be Surrey's second overseas player in this fixture, alongside Hashim Amla, but a hamstring injury sustained during the County Championship meeting with Gloucestershire ended his time at The Kia Oval early," said Surrey in an official statement.



Amla was replaced by New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who also suffered a glute injury on the first day of Surrey's match with Hampshire last week.



Once the extent of Jamieson's injury was understood, Director of Cricket Alec Stewart began the process of recruiting Ashwin for this fixture.



At that stage, two victories in Surrey's final two group matches would have seen them into Division One. While the draw with Hampshire now makes finishing in the top two very difficult, both Surrey and Ashwin have agreed to this one-off arrangement.



Ashwin took a break in the UK following the ICC World Test Championship final last month.



He will meet up with India's Test squad following this match ahead of their Test series with England, which starts on August 4.



With 413 Test wickets in 79 matches, the 34-year-old brings a raft of experience that will be of great benefit to young spinners Amar Virdi and Daniel Moriarty.