Injured Pope doubtful for first Test against India

July 10, 2021 18:26 IST

IMAGE: Ollie Pope sustained a thigh muscle injury on July 2 during Surrey's match against Kent in the domestic T20 tournament. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England batsman Ollie Pope was on Saturday rendered a doubtful starter for the opening Test against India after suffering a thigh injury during his stint for Surrey in the domestic T20 tournament.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman sustained a thigh muscle injury on July 2 during Surrey's match against Kent.



"Pope has been ruled out until England's LV= Insurance Test Series against India after suffering a left thigh muscle injury," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.



"The ECB and Surrey fitness teams will work together to deliver Pope's rehabilitation with a focus for him to be available to return for the first Test against India."



That first Test starts in Nottingham on August 4.



Pope has scored 882 runs in 19 Tests with a highest score of 135 not out against South Africa in January, 2020. However, he has not been able to reach the 35-run mark in his last eight Tests.



If he is unable to recover from the injury in time then Dawid Malan, who has impressed with the bat in England's limited over cricket, may get a chance.