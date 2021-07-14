Ashwin roars back with five-wicket haul for Surrey

July 14, 2021 18:26 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Surrey Cricket/Twitter

India's Ravichandran Ashwin has warmed up for the five-Test series in style, picking up a five-wicket-haul in just 13 overs representing Surrey against Somerset in a County Championship match at The Oval.

After picking up 1/99 with the ball in the first innings and scoring a duck with the bat, Ashwin turned a new leaf in the second innings as his five wickets rocked Somerset's second innings, restricting them to 60/7 at the lunch interval on Wednesday. Ashwin's figures at the interval read 5/23 in 13 overs.

Opening the bowling for the second time in the match, Ashwin dismissed Somerset batsmen Steven Davies (7), Tom Lammonby (3), captain James Hildreth (14), George Barlett (12) and Roelof (7) van der Merwe. This is Ashwin's 49th fifth-wicket haul and seventh five-for in County cricket.

Ashwin has previously represented Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire, for whom he had picked four and two five-wicket hauls respectively.

Celebrating the effort in the second essay, Ashwin's IPL side Delhi Capitals tweeted: 'CAUTION: Master at work Just one of @ashwinravi99 wickets in the 2nd innings so far #CountyCricket2021.'