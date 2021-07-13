News
Pandya, Dhawan smash it out of the park

Pandya, Dhawan smash it out of the park

By Rediff Cricket
July 13, 2021 06:20 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya plays a shot. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

Team India is busy preparing for the series against Sri Lanka, which begins from July 18 in Colombo.

The Indian players attended a training session and sweated it out in the nets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday shared a glimpse of how the players are training ahead of the series.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Captain Shikhar Dhawan looked in great touch as they could be seen hitting the ball right out off the meat of the bat.

The likes of Vice-Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in the nets while some of them could be going through a fielding drill.

'Prep & More Prep Right, Batting, Bowling Fielding. #TeamIndia in the groove for the Sri Lanka series,' BCCI tweeted.

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The three ODIs will be played on July 18, 20 and 23 while the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27 and 29.

Rediff Cricket
K L Rahul, Ahan Shetty share 'happy vibes
All Sri Lanka first team players COVID negative
Check Out Harleen's SUPER Catch!
Check out Barbie dolls modelled on tennis star Osaka
Patole accuses allies of snooping, says no rift in MVA
71 dead in lightning strikes in several states
Mehbooba wants 'both constitutions' implemented
Who is Jadeja missing the most?

'Indians will carry confidence of IPL into SL series'

