Pandya, Dhawan smash it out of the park

July 13, 2021 06:20 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya plays a shot. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Team India is busy preparing for the series against Sri Lanka, which begins from July 18 in Colombo.

The Indian players attended a training session and sweated it out in the nets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday shared a glimpse of how the players are training ahead of the series.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Captain Shikhar Dhawan looked in great touch as they could be seen hitting the ball right out off the meat of the bat.

The likes of Vice-Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in the nets while some of them could be going through a fielding drill.

'Prep & More Prep Right, Batting, Bowling Fielding. #TeamIndia in the groove for the Sri Lanka series,' BCCI tweeted.

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The three ODIs will be played on July 18, 20 and 23 while the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27 and 29.