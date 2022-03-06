News
Ashwin is India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ashwin is India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests

March 06, 2022 16:28 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is all smiles after eclipsing Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test scalps on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game.

 

He 35-year-old bowler attained the landmark in his 85th Test.

Ashwin went into the Test, in Mohali, with 430 scalps and claimed two wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings before adding three more in the second essay to overhaul Kapil's mark.

Kapil attained the feat in 131 matches.

The legendary Anil Kumble tops the chart with 619 scalps, which he claimed in 132 matches.

Ashwin drew level with Kapil when he dismissed Pathum Nissanka during Sri Lanka's second innings.

The tweaker then had Charith Asalanka as his 435th wicket.

In the first innings, he registered figures of 2 for 49, helping the hosts take a mammoth 400-run lead.

Ashwin is the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He also became the ninth highest Test wicket-taker of all-time, moving past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee (431) and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433) as well, apart from Kapil.

Only four Indian bowlers -- Kumble, Ashwin, Kapil and Harbhajan Singh -- have taken more than 400 wickets in Test cricket.

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

