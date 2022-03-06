PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, in Mohali, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India spinner Ravindra Jadeja raises his arms in triumph after taking a wicket on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, in Mohali, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja continued his superb showing in the first Test against Sri Lanka, snaring five wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 174 shortly before lunch on Day 3, in Mohali, on Sunday.

With 400 runs behind India's first innings score of 574, Sri Lanka, after following-on, were 10 for 1 in their second innings at the lunch break.

Indeed, Virat Kohli's 100th Test and Rohit Sharma's first match as skipper is turning out to be Jadeja's party.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Suranga Lakmal. Photograph: BCCI

After scoring an unbeaten 175 in India’s first inning, the 33-year-old southpaw excelled with the ball too, taking five wickets for 41 in 13 overs, as the islanders were demolished in just 45 overs.

Worse, Sri Lanka lost six wickets for 13 runs as they were reduced to 161 for 4 after the first hour, with Pathum Nissanka (61 not out off 133 balls) and Charith Asalank adding 58 runs.

It all changed after Jasprit Bumrah (2/36 in 14 overs) got one to straighten and trap Asalanka leg-before.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja gets a round of high-fives from his teammates after dismissing Niroshan Dickwella. Photograph: BCCI

The batters who came in after that did not show enough application to stick around and some of the shot-selections, to say the least, were atrocious.

Niroshan Dickwella's (2) slog-sweep off Jadeja was the most indiscreet, as he top-edged it to Shreyas Iyer at square leg

Suranga Lakmal survived a DRS but was soon out, offering a skier to Ashwin.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirimanne is caught by Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings. Photograph: BCCI

Then it was just a matter of time before their first innings folded.

Ashwin (2/49) and Mohammed Shami (1/27) also got their names on the wickets column.

Jadeja had his 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and there are no marks for guessing who the player of the match will be when India, who have won 14 consecutive home series, complete the formalities.

In Sri Lanka's second innings, off-spinner Ashwin, handed the new ball, removed Lahiru Thirimanne, who was caught by skipper Rohit at second slip.

He is now one short of Kapil Dev's 434 wickets.