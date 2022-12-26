News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin gives a mouth-shutting reply to his critics

Ashwin gives a mouth-shutting reply to his critics

Source: PTI
December 26, 2022 15:45 IST
Overthinking is a perception that has followed me since my debut, says Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best thinkers in the modern game and also has his Youtube channel. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a slight dig at people who perceive him as an 'overthinker' of the game following his match-winning performance against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.

 

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin played one of the best Test innings of his career to steer India to a famous three-wicket win from an improbable situation.

His 42 not out came after a match haul of six wickets, making him the player of the match.

"Overthinking is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds," Ashwin tweeted.

Besides his exploits on the field, Ashwin is one of the best thinkers in the modern game and also has his Youtube channel.

"Every person's journey is special and unique, while some journeys require them to overthink it others can afford to keep it simple. The moment someone says I am an over thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself that's the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play."

"Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won't deter me cos my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it," he added.

The 36-year-old has already attained greatness with 449 wickets in 88 Tests. He has also taken 151 ODI and 72 T20 International scalps.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
