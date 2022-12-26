Ashwin's Badass Reply To Twitter Troll

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin scored 42 not out, forging a match-winning 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 29. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined to help India prevail in a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh and complete a 2-0 series sweep following a nervy three-wicket victory in the second Test on Sunday.

Ashwin could have been back in the hut too, but Mominul Haque spilled a catch at short leg when the batter was on one.

It proved a costly mistake as Ashwin went on to make 42 not out, forging a match-winning 71-run partnership with Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 29.

The duo absorbed pressure and batted resolutely to maintain India's unbeaten Test record against Bangladesh.

Ashwin hit Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a 6 to bring India close to the target and then smashed successive boundaries to seal victory in the morning session.

A Sri Lankan troll took to Twitter after the game to tell Ashwin that he should hand over his Man of the Match trophy to Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, who dropped him at a crucial stage of the game.

'You should have handed this to Mominul Haque, Who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India all out for 89 for sure... @ashwinravi99', the Sri Lankan tweeted.

'Oh no! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that's the other guy. what's his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that's the name !! Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket.'

Speaking after the game, Ashwin said the match had to be won the hard way, lauding Bangladesh for their bowling effort.

'Game was on the line. I thought Bangladesh played really well,' Ashwin said. 'The game had to be won the hard way. In these situations, sometimes you feel you need to hit your way.'