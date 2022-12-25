News
PHOTOS: How Ashwin, Iyer dashed Bangladesh's hopes

December 25, 2022 12:11 IST
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer steered India to victory in the second and final Test in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India survived a batting collapse to edge Bangladesh by three wickets in the low-scoring second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

 

 

collapse to reach the target in the first session on the penultimate day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India with an unbeaten 42, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (5/63) was pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bats during Day 4. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Having suffered a top order meltdown on Saturday, India resumed on 45/4 needing 100 runs to sweep the series and boost their chances of making the final of the World Test Championship.

They slumped to 74/7 before Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined in an unbroken 71-run partnership to maintain India's unbeaten Test record against Bangladesh.

Ashwin, dropped on one by Mominul Haque at short leg, hit Mehidy for successive boundaries to seal India's nervy win.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer plays the sweep shot. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Ashwin, who also claimed a match haul of six wickets, was adjudged player-of-the-match.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara bagged the player-of-the-series award for being the leading scorer of the series.

Bangladesh had prevailed 2-1 in the preceding one-day international series between the neighbours.

 

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
