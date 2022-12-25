Sehwag has fans LOLing with this one tweet

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin made 42 not out, forging a match-winning 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 29. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer combined to help India prevail in a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh and complete a 2-0 series sweep following a nervy three-wicket victory in the second Test on Sunday.

Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42 off 62 while also picking six wickets across two innings, for which he was recognised as the Player of the Match.

After the win, former cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a witty tweet on Ashwin to sum up his Mirpur performance.

‘The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer.’

In an interaction on Cricbuzz, India batter Dinesh Karthik was also all praise for Ashwin.

Karthik even did a comparison between former India legend spinner Anil Kumble and Ashwin.

‘He(Ashwin) is India's go-to man. I think in the previous decade, there have not been many series...one without Anil Kumble being part of the Indian team. That's what stats say and that is very true as well. India found really hard to win home series without him and that mantle has been taken over by Ashwin,’ said Karthik.

‘Whenever he is not part of any series (I don't think he is not being part of any series) but he makes a major contribution in most of the series that's played in the sub-continent, he has a very decent away record as well. But let's talk about sub-continent at the moment because that is what India will be facing, to play Australia in India. He is the key man because Australia definitely....he (Ashwin) rather has a mental edge over Australia over a period of time and that needs to happen and come through for India to have a successful Test series against Australia. He is a terrific cricketer in this long format. He is somebody who handles pressure well. He knows how to get under the skin of an opposition. He's got so much going for him in this longer format,’ he added.