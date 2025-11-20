Gladiator Is Excited About The Ashes!

IMAGE: Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith and England Skipper Ben Stokes with the Ashes in Perth, November 20, 2025. Photograph: ausmencricket/Facebook

The battle for the Urn returns as Australia host England for the Ashes begins on Friday, November 21.

Expect nothing less than hostility, fire and close contests as Ben Stokes' England come armed with their Bazball philosophy to try and get the better of a depleted Australia.

England have not won a first Ashes Test in Australia in nearly 40 years nor beaten the hosts in Perth since 1978, but their opponents are vulnerable without front-line quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

But, hey, let's be honest, this is the real deal. It even has Hollywood legends and political heads geed up.

'Ashes start tomorrow in Perth. Test cricket between Australia and England. 5 x 5 day test matches ahead. Going to be a great summer,' tweeted Oscar winner (Gladiator) Russell Crowe, cousin of New Zealand cricket greats the late Martin Crowe and Jeff Crowe.

'When battle lines are drawn on Friday, then I will certainly be hoping that it's a 5-0 result in Australia's (favour),' Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the eve of the opener.

Ashes By The Numbers Ashes Stats: Legends, Records & Nail-biters Ashes Stats: Legends, Records & Nail-biters Bowling Record 2009–2023 Stuart Broad: Ashes Wicket King Most wickets in the Ashes since 2007: 153 wickets for England between 2009 and 2023. Batting Masterclass 1936/37 Don Bradman's Best Ashes Series Best innings tally by an Australian in an Ashes series in Australia: 810 runs vs England in 1936/37 . Bowling Haul 1978/79 Rodney Hogg Runs Riot Best bowling figures in an Ashes series by an Australian: 41 wickets vs England in Australia 1978/79 . Ashes Run Machines Bradman & Smith: Different Eras, Same Domination GOAT Sir Don Bradman – 5,028 Ashes runs (most in history). Steve Smith – 3,417 runs in 37 Ashes Tests (66 innings, avg 56.01 ), with 12 centuries , 13 fifties, best 239. In 2025: 6 Tests, 10 innings, 515 runs at 51.50 (2 hundreds, 2 fifties, HS 141). Ashes Nail-Biters Australia's Tightest Ashes Wins vs England By runs: won by just 3 runs at Manchester, 1902. By wickets: won by 2 wickets at Sydney, 1907. Captaincy Struggles Most Ashes Losses as Captain Archie MacLaren (Eng) – lost 11 of 22 Tests as captain. Michael Clarke (Aus) – lost 7 of 16 Ashes Tests as captain. Captaincy Gold Standard Most Successful Ashes Skippers ENGLAND Mike Brearley : Captained in 15 Ashes Tests: 11 wins , 1 loss, 3 draws. AUSTRALIA Allan Border : Captained in 28 Ashes Tests: 13 wins , 6 losses, 9 draws.

While the excitement is palpable among fans, it's equally so in the Australian camp.

History will be scripted in Perth on Friday when pacer Brendan Doggett will make his Test debut as it will be the first time that the Aussies will field two indigenous cricketers in the same team for the first time ever in Test history.

With fellow Indigenous cricketer Scott Boland already in the playing 11, Doggett's inclusion will make them the first Indigenous duo to feature together in an Australian Test 11.

IMAGE: Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett will play in Perth, making it the first time two indigenous players feature in an Australian Test XI. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Before Doggett, only four Indigenous players had represented Australia in Test cricket -- Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie, Ash Gardner and Scott Boland.

Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith will look to carry on his love affair with the Ashes -- With 3,417 runs in 37 Ashes Tests, including 12 tons and 13 fifties and a best score of 239, Smith is the third-highest run-getter in Ashes history. Sir Don Bradman has the most runs in the Ashes with 5028 runs.

England's Joe Root on the other hand will look to break his century duck in Australia as Perth will be something of a new frontier for Stokes's squad, most of whom have never played a Test in Australia.

England seamer Gus Atkinson, one of their many Ashes debutants, said he brought 'no scars'.

England seem optimistic but never downplay as lion in his den. No matter that big names are missing in the Aus squad, the sight of Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Boland will certainly put fear into the English.