Ashes: Australia lose openers but close in on win

IMAGE: Travis Head speaks to Ben Stokes during Day 5 of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia were 71 for two at lunch chasing 160 runs for victory and a 4-1 series triumph having dismissed England for 342 on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test on Thursday.



Jake Weatherald was caught off a top edge for 34 to bring up the break. Marnus Labuschagne was seven not out.



First-innings centurion Travis Head earlier made 29 before holing out to midwicket. Josh Tongue took both wickets to fall.

IMAGE: Travis Head bats during Day 5. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes was fielding in the slips but looking unlikely to bowl after injuring his groin on Wednesday.



The tourists resumed on 302-8 but Mitchell Starc struck a major blow to their hopes when he had Jacob Bethell caught behind for 154 to claim his 30th wicket of the series.

IMAGE: Josh Tongue celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Jake Weatherald. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The Australian left-arm quick returned to remove Tongue for six to end the innings, finishing with figures of 3-72.



England scored 384 in their first innings but Australia replied with 567 on the back of centuries from Head and Steve Smith.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.