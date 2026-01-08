Ashes: Australia lose openers but close in on win

Australia were 71 for two at lunch chasing 160 runs for victory and a 4-1 series triumph having dismissed England for 342 on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test on Thursday.
Jake Weatherald was caught off a top edge for 34 to bring up the break. Marnus Labuschagne was seven not out.
First-innings centurion Travis Head earlier made 29 before holing out to midwicket. Josh Tongue took both wickets to fall.
England captain Ben Stokes was fielding in the slips but looking unlikely to bowl after injuring his groin on Wednesday.
The tourists resumed on 302-8 but Mitchell Starc struck a major blow to their hopes when he had Jacob Bethell caught behind for 154 to claim his 30th wicket of the series.
The Australian left-arm quick returned to remove Tongue for six to end the innings, finishing with figures of 3-72.
England scored 384 in their first innings but Australia replied with 567 on the back of centuries from Head and Steve Smith.
Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.