Ashes: Australia lose openers but close in on win

Ashes: Australia lose openers but close in on win

January 08, 2026 07:44 IST

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head speaks to Ben Stokes during Day 5 of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia were 71 for two at lunch chasing 160 runs for victory and a 4-1 series triumph having dismissed England for 342 on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test on Thursday.

Jake Weatherald was caught off a top edge for 34 to bring up the break. Marnus Labuschagne was seven not out.

First-innings centurion Travis Head earlier made 29 before holing out to midwicket. Josh Tongue took both wickets to fall.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head bats during Day 5. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes was fielding in the slips but looking unlikely to bowl after injuring his groin on Wednesday.

The tourists resumed on 302-8 but Mitchell Starc struck a major blow to their hopes when he had Jacob Bethell caught behind for 154 to claim his 30th wicket of the series.

Josh Tongue

IMAGE: Josh Tongue celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Jake Weatherald. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The Australian left-arm quick returned to remove Tongue for six to end the innings, finishing with figures of 3-72.

England scored 384 in their first innings but Australia replied with 567 on the back of centuries from Head and Steve Smith.

 

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Waugh Tips Jaiswal To Be Next Test Great!
'A star is born': Bethell joins elite with SCG century
England captain Stokes suffers adductor injury
Time for England to move on from failed 'Bazball': Vaughan
No ultimatum from ICC on playing in India: Bangladesh
